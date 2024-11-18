Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Short Interest Update

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 6,970,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

FLYW stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 146.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 8,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $155,667.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,377,892.04. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flywire from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

