FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 38,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,553,273. FuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in FuboTV by 114.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 132,167 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in FuboTV by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,588,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

