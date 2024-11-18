Fulcrum Therapeutics’ (FULC) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

