Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Short Interest Down 6.6% in October

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Galapagos to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.
Shares of GLPG stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. Galapagos has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $42.46.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
