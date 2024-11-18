Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

GAMB traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.94. 260,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $444.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 972,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 91,799 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 197.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

