GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.67. 1,298,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,574% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

