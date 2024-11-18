Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The trade was a 95.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $227,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 72.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gentex by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $29.61. 983,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,562. Gentex has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

