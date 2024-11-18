Gigachad Price Reaches $0.0443 on Major Exchanges (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $425.31 million and $10.85 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,637.32 or 0.99196153 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90,747.42 or 0.98232855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gigachad

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.04826041 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $11,614,454.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

