Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 3,387 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 475,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 190,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,034,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,299,000 after buying an additional 4,225,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,349. The trade was a 49.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,216. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,664 shares of company stock valued at $550,614. Company insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 588.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCCS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.