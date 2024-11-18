Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 80.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 171.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 190.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Boston Beer Stock Down 0.8 %

SAM stock opened at $318.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $371.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

