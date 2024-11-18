Gladius Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ranger Energy Services were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 981,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54,737 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 409,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 109,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP J. Matt Hooker sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $95,742.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,202. This trade represents a 7.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of RNGR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.32. The company had a trading volume of 35,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Ranger Energy Services Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

See Also

