Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 710,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a PE ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

