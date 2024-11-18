Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LANDM opened at $25.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $25.02.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
