Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.49 and last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 6079 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.16.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.03.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 44,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

