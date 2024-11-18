GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Buys 4,548,662 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA owned approximately 6.22% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $271,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.02 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

