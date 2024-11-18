GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1,554.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,445,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.6 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.91 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.