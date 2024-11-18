GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 36,070 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $90.08 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.34 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.