GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $6.20 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

