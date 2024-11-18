Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 12.6% in October

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the October 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 399,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Globant by 15,800.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Globant by 529.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 430.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. Scotiabank raised their target price on Globant from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.50.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE GLOB traded up $0.80 on Monday, reaching $204.09. 896,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,546. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 12 month low of $151.68 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.19.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $587.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

