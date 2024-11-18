Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.50 price objective (down from $2.30) on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Friday.

Gogoro Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GGR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,853. The stock has a market cap of $141.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.38. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.94 million during the quarter. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogoro

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogoro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gogoro by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Gogoro by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gogoro by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

