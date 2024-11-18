Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 838,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.29. 217,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,804. The company has a market capitalization of $913.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 2.24. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $54,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

