Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,088,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 2,370,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Stock Performance
GTWCF remained flat at $0.96 during trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. Greentown China has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
Greentown China Company Profile
