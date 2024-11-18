Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 800 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,105. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $39,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,343.20. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,994 shares of company stock worth $1,593,710. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,226,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 35.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $2,605,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.47. 704,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $61.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $525.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

