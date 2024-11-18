Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Haynes International Price Performance
HAYN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 336,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $779.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.
Insider Transactions at Haynes International
In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
