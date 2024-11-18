Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

HAYN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 336,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $779.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.45.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. This represents a 18.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 1,035.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth $8,325,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 71,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Haynes International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

