Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on HSCS
Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.