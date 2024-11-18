Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 35,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Heart Test Laboratories will post -9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSCS

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.