Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Update

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $279,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,257.40. This represents a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Hess Midstream by 31.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth $44,088,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at $1,830,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $14,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 832,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. Hess Midstream has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. Hess Midstream's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.6846 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.68%.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

