Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HI. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of HI opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.38. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after acquiring an additional 290,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,368,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 225,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 76,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 322,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,959,000 after buying an additional 74,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

