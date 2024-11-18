Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Short Interest Down 13.2% in October

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,600 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at $17,978,857.21. This represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,006,051.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,362.28. This represents a 28.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $1,230,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 187.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 333,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HTH traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 198,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,646. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $411.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

