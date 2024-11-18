Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HCXLF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

