Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Short Interest Update

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.0 days.
Hiscox Stock Performance
Shares of HCXLF opened at $14.00 on Monday. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.
About Hiscox
