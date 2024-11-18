Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hitachi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 120,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,562. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.