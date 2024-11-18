Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hitachi Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 120,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,562. Hitachi has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $56.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83.
Hitachi Company Profile
