Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $489.00 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.09 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

