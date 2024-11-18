Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $203,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $228.31 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $243.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $280.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.32, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. SAP’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Get Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.