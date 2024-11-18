Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Holley Stock Performance
HLLY opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.45. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.23.
Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Holley
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLLY
Holley Company Profile
Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Holley
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Alibaba Stock: Why Earnings Make It a Buy Despite the Recent Dip
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Plug Power Stock: Mixed Results Adds To Volatilty
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 2 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.