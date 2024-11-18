Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HLLY opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $330.59 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.45. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 3.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Holley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Holley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 308,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Holley by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLLY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Holley from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

