Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group cut shares of Home Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

HBCP stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $398.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

