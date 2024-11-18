Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.50. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 61964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, COO Andy Wattula sold 9,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $49,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,439.04. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,307.60. The trade was a 71.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 549.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

