Hudson Technologies (HDSN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ: HDSN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/5/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.50.

11/5/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/5/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Hudson Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.75 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

10/30/2024 – Hudson Technologies was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.89. 420,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,546. The company has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.33. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 901.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 299.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

