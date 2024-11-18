Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 733,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 806,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 511,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 314.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31. Hudson Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $266.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.