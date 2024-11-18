Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

