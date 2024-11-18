Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra set a $155.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.68. The stock had a trading volume of 525,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,531. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $112.85 and a 52 week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total transaction of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 7.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

