ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Short Interest Update

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,590,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 29,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
NYSE:IBN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.75. 5,003,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,505,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
