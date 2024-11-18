IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Down 9.2% in October

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,476,000 after buying an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after acquiring an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.83. The company had a trading volume of 437,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,503. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $482.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

