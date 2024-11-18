Ilya Goldshleger Sells 4,875 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 4,875 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,316. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RxSight alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 1,330 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $61,352.90.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $161,180.55.

On Friday, October 25th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $154,349.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $156,984.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $154,008.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,105 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,529.45.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $154,318.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $155,589.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $155,279.00.

RxSight Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.66. 482,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,375. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.15. RxSight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RXST

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.