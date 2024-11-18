Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,100 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 118,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Information Services Group

In related news, Director Kalpana Raina sold 18,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $63,715.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 396,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,324.79. This represents a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ III traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.30. 101,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 million, a PE ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently -257.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Information Services Group

About Information Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.