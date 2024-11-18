Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,940,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 67,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,816,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,226,959. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $212,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Infosys by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $7,563,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

