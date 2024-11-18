ING Groep NV Acquires 2,610,835 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,024.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,610,835 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.06% of Broadcom worth $494,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $164.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $90.31 and a one year high of $186.42. The company has a market capitalization of $769.90 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

