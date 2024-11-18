ING Groep NV Has $805,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,840 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,339 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,015,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,965 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $294,065.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W cut shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

