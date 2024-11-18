ING Groep NV Invests $1.19 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 8,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $7,720,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $74.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $51.20 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

