ING Groep NV Takes $1.10 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $778,576.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,782.17. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,542,358.75. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,768. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $83.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

