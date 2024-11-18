ING Groep NV Takes $229,000 Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 53.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Our Latest Report on CWEN

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.