Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $107.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $112.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s current price.

IR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $102.43 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 54.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,660 shares of company stock worth $1,348,834 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 184.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 308.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

